Free Fire MAX codes for October 26: How to redeem?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 26, 2022, 10:35 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is accessible only via Android devices in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX, a multiplayer battle royale game, has built a strong community of users in India over the past year. The enhanced graphics, engaging gameplay, frequent updates, and the free rewards scheme have contributed to the game's popularity. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game offer free redeemable codes on a daily basis to provide access to in-game collectibles.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was released in September 2021, as an upgraded version of Free Fire. The latter is currently banned in India.

The free redemption codes offer access to an extensive range of in-game items such as skins, pets, diamonds, armor, weapons, loot crates, and royale vouchers.

These exclusive rewards allow players to perform better on the battlefield and improve their scoreboard rankings.

Rules Each code is valid only once

Users have to comply with a few rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The redeemable codes can only be accessed via Indian servers. These 12-digit codes must be claimed through the official rewards redemption website within 12-18 hours. Each user can claim multiple codes but each code is encrypted for single-time use only.

Codes Check out the codes for October 26

Here are the codes for today i.e. October 26. Use them to earn free rewards. MCPW3D28VZD6, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, HNC95435FAGJ, FFCMCPSEN5MX. ZZZ76NT3PDSH, EYH2W3XK8UPG, UVX9PYZV54AC, V427K98RUCHZ. MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFCMCPSJ9953, XZJZE25WEEN, FFCMCPSUYUY7E. NPYFATT3HGSQ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, BR43FMAPYEZZ.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Visit the game's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any of the 12-digit alphanumeric codes in the text box and click "Confirm." You will be notified of a successful redemption. The free rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.