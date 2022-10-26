Technology

Moto RAZR 2022 finally goes official in Europe: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 26, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

The Moto RAZR 2022 boasts stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Motorola has finally introduced its foldable smartphone, Moto RAZR 2022, in Europe. The device bears a price tag of €1,200 (nearly Rs. 98,000) for its 8GB/256GB configuration. It is offered in a single Satin Black colorway. The brand is yet to confirm the availability details of the RAZR 2022, but it is expected to be available for open sale soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola is finally releasing the RAZR 2022 globally, nearly three months after its China debut. It takes on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.

Due to improvements over its predecessors, the RAZR 2022 has received a good response in the Chinese foldable smartphone market.

It is to be seen if the device will be able to replicate that success in other regions, like Europe.

Design and display RAZR 2022 boasts 144Hz 10-bit pOLED inner panel

The Moto RAZR 2022 bears a clamshell design with an improved hinge mechanism, symmetrical bezels, punch-hole cut-out, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 10-bit pOLED foldable panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the outside, it has a 2.7-inch (573x800 pixels) gOLED cover screen.

Information The device packs 50MP primary camera with OIS

The Moto RAZR 2022 gets a dual camera setup on the outer screen that houses a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) main sensor and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with an LED flash. On the inside, it offers a 32MP (f/2.45) selfie shooter.

Internals It comes in an 8GB/256GB configuration

The Moto RAZR 2022 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. In Europe, the device packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is shipped with Android 12-based MyUX. Under the hood, the handset houses a 3,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto RAZR 2022: Pricing and availability

The Moto RAZR 2022 has a price tag of €1,200 (around Rs. 98,000) for its 8GB/256GB configuration in Europe. The device is expected to be available for purchase soon. However, Motorola is yet to officially confirm the availability details.