Moto RAZR 2022 finally goes official in Europe: Check price
Motorola has finally introduced its foldable smartphone, Moto RAZR 2022, in Europe. The device bears a price tag of €1,200 (nearly Rs. 98,000) for its 8GB/256GB configuration. It is offered in a single Satin Black colorway. The brand is yet to confirm the availability details of the RAZR 2022, but it is expected to be available for open sale soon.
- Motorola is finally releasing the RAZR 2022 globally, nearly three months after its China debut. It takes on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.
- Due to improvements over its predecessors, the RAZR 2022 has received a good response in the Chinese foldable smartphone market.
- It is to be seen if the device will be able to replicate that success in other regions, like Europe.
The Moto RAZR 2022 bears a clamshell design with an improved hinge mechanism, symmetrical bezels, punch-hole cut-out, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 10-bit pOLED foldable panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the outside, it has a 2.7-inch (573x800 pixels) gOLED cover screen.
The Moto RAZR 2022 gets a dual camera setup on the outer screen that houses a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) main sensor and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with an LED flash. On the inside, it offers a 32MP (f/2.45) selfie shooter.
The Moto RAZR 2022 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. In Europe, the device packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is shipped with Android 12-based MyUX. Under the hood, the handset houses a 3,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The Moto RAZR 2022 has a price tag of €1,200 (around Rs. 98,000) for its 8GB/256GB configuration in Europe. The device is expected to be available for purchase soon. However, Motorola is yet to officially confirm the availability details.