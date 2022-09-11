Technology

HONOR X40 5G's specifications leaked ahead of launch: Check features

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 11, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

The HONOR X40 5G will sport a dual rear camera module (Photo credit: HONOR)

HONOR is gearing up to launch a new X-series smartphone dubbed the "X40 5G" on September 15. To recall, the company recently released a teaser of the handset showcasing its design, too. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the key specifications of the device. It will reportedly feature a curved 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 695 chip, and a 5,100mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

The X40 5G will be the latest addition to HONOR's portfolio of mid-range smartphones.

With its curved design and 120Hz OLED display, the phone will certainly attract those looking for a premium-looking device with a good display.

However, going with the same processor as in the X30 and the dual rear camera setup could turn out to be buzz killers in the market.

Design and display The handset will feature a 120Hz curved OLED screen

The HONOR X40 5G will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will sport a ring-shaped camera unit. The device will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, high-frequency PWM eye protection dimming, and 10-bit color support. Dimensions-wise, it will be 7.9mm thick and weigh 172g.

Information It will flaunt a 50MP main camera

The HONOR X40 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, including a 50MP main camera and a 2MP auxiliary snapper. On the front, it will sport an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Internals A Snapdragon 695 chip will fuel the smartphone

The HONOR X40 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1 and house a 5,100mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support. Connectivity options should include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information HONOR X40 5G: Pricing and availability

HONOR is yet to reveal anything about the pricing and availability details of the X40 5G. We will know more about the same on September 15. However, we expect it to start at around CNY 2,000 (around Rs. 23,000) in China.

