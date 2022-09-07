Technology

Vivo Y75s 5G, with 12GB RAM, goes official: Check price

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 07, 2022, 07:16 pm 2 min read

The Vivo Y75s 5G houses 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has launched a new Y-series handset in China, dubbed the Y75s 5G. The device is offered in two memory variants, including 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. It starts at CNY 1,899 (around Rs. 21,700). As for the highlights, the smartphone features a Full-HD+ LCD display, a 64MP main camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Vivo Y75s 5G is the fourth handset in the Y75 line-up. The previous models include the Y75 5G, Y75 4G, and Y75s.

The Y75s 5G is a perfect option for those looking for a device with high storage and RAM.

However, the decision to go with Android 11 instead of Android 12 may put off some buyers.

Design and display The smartphone features a 60Hz LCD display

The Vivo Y75s 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it sports a vertically stacked camera unit. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2480 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 120Hz touch sampling rate, and a 401ppi pixel density. It is offered in Iris and Starry Night colors.

Information It boasts a 64MP main camera

The Vivo Y75s 5G flaunts a triple rear camera unit, including a 64MP (f/1.79) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip powers the device

The Vivo Y75s 5G is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Origin OS Ocean and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y75s 5G: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y75s 5G carries a price tag of CNY 1,899 (around Rs. 21,700) for the 8GB/256GB model and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,200) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The company is yet to reveal the sale date of the handset.