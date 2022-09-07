Technology

Google Pixel handsets now receiving their first Android 13-based update

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 07, 2022

The Android 13-based update brings improvements to battery and charging (Photo credit: Google)

Google is pushing the first-ever Android 13-based update to several Pixel smartphones. According to the changelog, the firmware brings improvements to UI, battery and charging, Bluetooth, and biometrics. To recall, the tech giant had rolled out the Android 13 OS to the devices last month. The update is being released in phases and the Pixel 6a will receive it later this month.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google recently released the Android 13 OS update for the Pixel smartphones.

While the update introduced several new-age features to the devices, it also brought some unusual behavioral changes in terms of battery, fingerprint, user interface, and, Bluetooth.

With the newly rolled out Android 13-based update, the tech giant aims to fix all of the recognized issues, thereby giving Pixel users a seamless experience.

The latest Android 13-based update gets a build number TP1A.220905.004. It brings a bunch of fixes for issues that came with the latest software update. This patch is now rolling out to all supported Pixel smartphones, excluding the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a (5G), Pixel 5, 5a, Pixel 6, and 6 Pro are the devices that are receiving it.

The software update brings many device improvements and one such is the improvement in battery performance. The patch reduces battery consumption by the background launcher activities that were occasionally causing an increased amount of battery drainage. It also brings a fix for the wireless charging mode, which was preventing wireless charging from activating in certain conditions.

The Android 13-based update fixes the issue that was occasionally causing notifications to appear inappropriately on the lock screen. It also addresses the problem with the fingerprint scanner. However, it is to be seen if this firmware resolves the fingerprint scanning issue on the Pixel 6a. The patch also removes the Bluetooth connectivity bug, which was preventing certain Bluetooth devices or accessories from connecting.