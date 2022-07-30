Technology

Motorola Edge X30 Pro revealed in official renders: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 30, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

The Motorola Edge X30 Pro will feature a 200MP primary camera

Motorola is all set to announce its flagship Edge X30 Pro smartphone, along with the next-generation RAZR on August 2. In the latest development, the brand has shared the official renders of the device, revealing its design details. Additionally, the complete specifications of the handset have also surfaced via the TENAA certification platform, leaving very little to the imagination.

Context Why does this story matter?

The official renders of Edge X30 Pro are here and we now have an idea about how the world's first smartphone with a 200MP camera will look like.

The phone will have a premium look to it and the rear camera module will not be as massive as we have seen on some modern flagships such as Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Vivo X80 Pro.

Design and display The phone will sport a 144Hz AMOLED display

The Motorola Edge X30 Pro will have a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, curved edges, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The device will flaunt a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with HDR10+ support and a refresh rate of 144Hz. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 8.3mm in thickness and weigh around 195g. It should be offered in at least two colorways, including black/dark gray.

Information It may offer a 60MP selfie shooter

Motorola Edge X30 Pro is said to feature a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto snapper. Up front, it could get a 60MP selfie camera.

Internals The handset will pack up to 512GB of storage

The Motorola Edge X30 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, mated with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The device should boot Android 12-based MYUI 3.0. Under the hood, it will house a 4,450mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. Connectivity options will include Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Information Motorola Edge X30 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official cost of the Motorola Edge X30 Pro will be revealed at the time of its launch on August 2. However, the device is tipped to bear a starting price tag of €899 (around Rs. 72,800).