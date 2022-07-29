Technology

Moto G32 debuts with triple cameras: Check price and specifications

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 29, 2022, 06:05 pm 2 min read

Motorola is yet to announce when the Moto G32 will come to India (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has introduced a new affordable handset, the G32, in select European markets. The handset is priced at €210 (around Rs. 17,000). It will come to India and Latin America in the coming weeks. As for the highlights, the phone features an IPS LCD display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 680 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Moto G32 is the latest addition to Motorola's already crowded G-series. Interestingly, the phone costs the same as the G42 launched in India earlier this month.

Unlike the G42, however, the G32 has a display with a high refresh rate. Add to that the Snapdragon 680 chip and the 5,000mAh battery, and we have a feature-packed budget-ranger with good battery backup.

Design and display The device features a 90Hz LCD screen

The Moto G32 features a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center with a noticeable bottom bezel, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a water-repellent design. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 409ppi pixel density. Dimensions-wise, it weighs 184g and is 8.4mm thick. It is offered in Mineral Gray, Satin Silver, and Rose Gold color options.

Information It flaunts a 50MP main camera

The Moto G32 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging

The Moto G32 is fueled by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, mated with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 12-based MyUX and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G32: Pricing and availability

The Moto G32 carries a price-tag of €210 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the sole 4GB/128GB model. It is available in select European countries at the moment. The phone will soon make its way into India and Latin America.