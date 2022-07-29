Technology

Best Android smartphones (2022): From budget buys to full-fledged flagships

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 29, 2022, 04:48 pm 4 min read

Best Android smartphones in 2022

The Android smartphone world is flooded with heaps of great options from various brands, but choosing the one that fits your needs and budget can be a daunting task. If you are looking for a device with new-age features, good performance, and excellent cameras, we have curated here our favorites from across multiple price points.

Phone #1 POCO X4 Pro 5G: Starts at Rs. 15,999

The POCO X4 Pro 5G bears an IP53-rated body, centrally-aligned punch-hole, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200-nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It features Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging.

Information It has a 64MP primary camera

The POCO X4 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it boasts a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.

Phone #2 Nothing Phone (1): Starts at Rs. 32,999

The Nothing Phone (1) features an IP53-rated design with a left-aligned punch-hole and an in-display fingerprint reader. It flaunts a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1,200-nits peak brightness. A Snapdragon 778G+ SoC powers the device, with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired fast-charging.

Information It has 50MP dual rear cameras

The Nothing Phone (1)'s dual rear camera arrangement is headline by a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) main shooter, accompanied by a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, the device offers a 16MP (f/2.25) front-facing camera.

Phone #3 Xiaomi 12 Pro: Currently available at Rs. 56,490

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a top-centered punch-hole notch and an in-display fingerprint reader. The device flaunts a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,600mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging.

Information It boasts 50MP triple rear cameras

In the rear camera department, the Xiaomi 12 Pro includes a 50MP (f/1.9) main shooter, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 50MP (f/1.9) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Up front, it features a 32MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.

Phone #4 Vivo X80 Pro: Priced at Rs. 79,999

The Vivo X80 Pro offers an IP68-rated body, centrally-aligned punch-hole, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The device flaunts a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. It draws power from Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging.

Information It has a 50MP quad rear camera setup

The Vivo X80 Pro is equipped with quad rear cameras, consisting of a 50MP (f/1.57, OIS) primary shooter, 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, 12MP (f/1.85, gimbal OIS) telephoto camera, and an 8MP (f/3.4, OIS) periscope lens. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.45) snapper.

Phone #5 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Starts at Rs. 1,09,999

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has an IP68-rated design, a top-centered punch-hole notch, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It features a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,750-nits peak brightness. The device houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, with 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging.

Information It has a 108MP quad rear camera seutp

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 108MP (f/1.8, OIS) main snapper, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 10MP (f/4.9, OIS) periscope lens with 10x zoom, and a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto shooter with 3x zoom. Up front, it features a 40MP (f/2.2) shooter.