Best Android smartphones (2022): From budget buys to full-fledged flagships
The Android smartphone world is flooded with heaps of great options from various brands, but choosing the one that fits your needs and budget can be a daunting task. If you are looking for a device with new-age features, good performance, and excellent cameras, we have curated here our favorites from across multiple price points.
The POCO X4 Pro 5G bears an IP53-rated body, centrally-aligned punch-hole, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200-nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It features Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging.
The POCO X4 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it boasts a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.
The Nothing Phone (1) features an IP53-rated design with a left-aligned punch-hole and an in-display fingerprint reader. It flaunts a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1,200-nits peak brightness. A Snapdragon 778G+ SoC powers the device, with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired fast-charging.
The Nothing Phone (1)'s dual rear camera arrangement is headline by a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) main shooter, accompanied by a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, the device offers a 16MP (f/2.25) front-facing camera.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a top-centered punch-hole notch and an in-display fingerprint reader. The device flaunts a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,600mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging.
In the rear camera department, the Xiaomi 12 Pro includes a 50MP (f/1.9) main shooter, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 50MP (f/1.9) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Up front, it features a 32MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.
The Vivo X80 Pro offers an IP68-rated body, centrally-aligned punch-hole, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The device flaunts a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. It draws power from Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging.
The Vivo X80 Pro is equipped with quad rear cameras, consisting of a 50MP (f/1.57, OIS) primary shooter, 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, 12MP (f/1.85, gimbal OIS) telephoto camera, and an 8MP (f/3.4, OIS) periscope lens. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.45) snapper.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has an IP68-rated design, a top-centered punch-hole notch, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It features a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,750-nits peak brightness. The device houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, with 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 108MP (f/1.8, OIS) main snapper, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 10MP (f/4.9, OIS) periscope lens with 10x zoom, and a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto shooter with 3x zoom. Up front, it features a 40MP (f/2.2) shooter.