Moto G42 launched in India at Rs. 14,000: Check specifications
Motorola has introduced Moto G42, as its latest mid-ranger in India. It features an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 680 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device bears a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for its lone 4GB/64GB configuration. It will retail in two colorways from July 11 onward via Flipkart and other leading retail stores across the country.
- Motorola is strengthening its presence in India's fiercely competitive budget segment where it continues to face established rivals such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and Vivo.
- The Moto G42 was announced in the European markets last month and now arrives in India to attract buyers with its water-repellent build, multiple cameras, and long-lasting battery,
- The brand is promising three years of security updates for the device.
The Moto G42 comes with IP52 protection. It has a top-centered punch-hole notch along with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, the device features a rectangular camera bump that houses three vertically-stacked cameras and an LED flash. The handset flaunts a 6.47-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 409ppi pixel density.
The Moto G42's rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, the device has a 16MP selfie camera.
Under the hood, Moto G42 packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone boots Android 12 with MyUX on top. It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging. For connectivity, it offers support for 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Moto G42 is offered in Atlantic Green and Metallic Rose shades. In India, the device bears a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for its sole 4GB/64GB model. It will retail via Flipkart and other leading stores from July 11 onward.