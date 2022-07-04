Technology

Moto G42 launched in India at Rs. 14,000: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 04, 2022, 12:20 pm 2 min read

Moto G42 offers up to 1TB of expandable storage (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has introduced Moto G42, as its latest mid-ranger in India. It features an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 680 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device bears a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for its lone 4GB/64GB configuration. It will retail in two colorways from July 11 onward via Flipkart and other leading retail stores across the country.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola is strengthening its presence in India's fiercely competitive budget segment where it continues to face established rivals such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and Vivo.

The Moto G42 was announced in the European markets last month and now arrives in India to attract buyers with its water-repellent build, multiple cameras, and long-lasting battery,

The brand is promising three years of security updates for the device.

Design and display The phone bears an AMOLED panel

The Moto G42 comes with IP52 protection. It has a top-centered punch-hole notch along with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, the device features a rectangular camera bump that houses three vertically-stacked cameras and an LED flash. The handset flaunts a 6.47-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 409ppi pixel density.

Information It offers a 16MP front-facing camera

The Moto G42's rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, the device has a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals The device is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC

Under the hood, Moto G42 packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone boots Android 12 with MyUX on top. It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging. For connectivity, it offers support for 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G42: Pricing and availability

The Moto G42 is offered in Atlantic Green and Metallic Rose shades. In India, the device bears a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for its sole 4GB/64GB model. It will retail via Flipkart and other leading stores from July 11 onward.

