How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for July 4

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 04, 2022, 10:19 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is limited to Android devices only (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that can be downloaded and played for free on Android devices. The players can elevate their gaming experience by grabbing in-game offerings. These rewards assist in achieving higher rankings within the game. The goodies can be grabbed with real money as well as redeemable codes. Take a look at the codes available today.

Free Fire MAX has recently achieved popularity in India. And the developers are constantly implementing new tactics to the game, to make it more enthralling.

Whether you are putting collective efforts or playing a solo game, free rewards are always helpful during the sessions.

Free Fire MAX offers redeemable codes to users so that they can try new tools, skins, and costumes for free.

For Monday, i.e. July 4, the 12-digit alphanumeric codes of Free Fire MAX can help the players grab weapon loot crates, skin and character upgrades, free pet, emotes, and diamonds. The codes can be claimed by the players via Free Fire's Rewards Redemption site. The gamers can redeem multiple codes throughout the day. However, they can claim each code only once.

Codes Here are the redeemable codes for July 4

These codes can only be redeemed by the players using Indian servers. X99TK56XDJ4X, SARG886AV5GR, 3IBBMSL7AK8G, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, FF7MUY4ME6SC, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ B3G7A22TWDR7X, WEYVGQC3CT8Q, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P B3G7A22TWDR7X, 3IBBMSL7AK8G, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, SARG886AV5GR X99TK56XDJ4X, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, FF7MUY4ME6SC

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Go to the rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in using your registered account like Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK. In the text box, paste the code, and then click on the confirm button. You will be notified in case of a successful redemption. Within 24 hours, the rewards will appear in your in-game mail section.