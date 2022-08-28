Technology

iQOO Z6, Z6x with up to 80W fast-charging go official

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 28, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

The Chinese variant of iQOO Z6 is different from the Indian model (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO has unveiled two new Z-series handsets, the Z6 and Z6x, in China. The former starts at CNY 1,699 (around Rs. 19,800), while the latter begins at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000). They will be up for grabs in the country from September onward. They feature a Full-HD+ LCD display, up to 6,000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon and MediaTek chip, respectively.

Context Why does this story matter?

iQOO is known for its aggressively priced and feature-rich smartphones, and the iQOO Z6 and Z6x are no different.

They are packed with features like that of upper mid-range handsets but priced very affordably. If you remember correctly, the Z6 is already available in India.

However, the Chinese variant is quite different from its Indian namesake, primary in the processor and fast-charging departments.

Design and display The handsets feature a Full-HD+ LCD display

The iQOO Z6 has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, while the Z6x features a waterdrop notch design. They have a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The former packs a 6.64-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate, whereas the latter bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen. They are offered in three color options each.

Information The Z6 boasts a 64MP main camera

The iQOO Z6 flaunts a triple rear camera unit, including a 64MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The Z6x features a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. They both sport 8MP selfie snappers.

Internals The Z6 offers 80W fast-charging support

The iQOO Z6 and Z6x are powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ and MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, respectively, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The former packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support, while the latter houses a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging capability. They run on Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean.

Pocket-pinch iQOO Z6 and Z6x: Pricing and availability

The iQOO Z6 starts at CNY 1,699 (around Rs. 19,800) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs. 24,400) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The Z6x begins at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,400) for the 6GB/128GB variant and goes up to CNY 1,599 (around Rs. 18,600) for the 8GB/256B model. They will be up for grabs from September 1 in China.

