Technology

Realme 9i 5G launched at Rs. 15,000: Check specifications

Realme 9i 5G launched at Rs. 15,000: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 18, 2022, 01:03 pm 2 min read

The Realme 9i 5G supports dual-band 5G connectivity

Realme has introduced its latest 9 series smartphone, called the Realme 9i 5G, in India. As for the key highlights, the handset boasts a 90Hz LCD screen, 50MP primary camera, 5GB of virtual RAM, and 1TB of expandable storage. It starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB/64GB configuration and will be available starting August 24 via the official e-store and Flipkart.

Context Why does this story matter?

The entry-level 5G market in India has witnessed some fierce competition between various brands. Realme has now joined the fray with its competitively priced 9i 5G.

The handset has arrived as a follow-up to its 4G counterpart, which had made its debut a few months ago.

The 9i 5G aims to capitalize on the affinity Indians have for feature-rich and affordable smartphones.

Design and display The device has a 90Hz LCD screen

The Realme 9i 5G features a waterdrop notch with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a "Laser Light" design with triple cameras and an LED flash. The handset boasts a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 400-nits peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.1mm thick and weighs 187g.

Information It offers a 50MP primary camera

In the rear camera department, the Realme 9i 5G houses a 50MP (f/1.8) main shooter, accompanied by a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP B&W sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC fuels the device

The Realme 9i 5G rocks a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 9i 5G: Pricing and availability

The Realme 9i 5G is offered in Metallica Gold and Rocking Black colors. The device comes in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations which cost Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. It will be available starting August 24 from 12pm via Flipkart, Realme's e-store, and offline channels.