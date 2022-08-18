Technology

Vivo V25 goes official with 50MP selfie camera: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 18, 2022, 12:03 pm 2 min read

The Vivo V25 comes in three colorways

Vivo has debuted another mid-range smartphone in India, called the Vivo V25. As for the key highlights, the device boasts an AMOLED screen, a 50MP selfie camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, and a 4,500mAh with support for 44W fast-charging. The pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced by the brand in the coming days.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo has shied away from unveiling the vanilla V25 handset. The device did not appear at the launch event and its details are still missing from the official website.

The brand is primarily focusing on the 'V25 Pro' model which is scheduled to go on sale starting August 25.

The Vivo V25 has a modern look thanks to the color changing rear panel.

Internals The device bears a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The Vivo V25 sports a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It has a color-changing rear panel with a triple camera arrangement and a dual LED flash setup. The handset flaunts a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. It is offered in Aquamarine Blue, Sunrise Gold, and Diamond Black colorways.

Information It has a 50MP front-facing camera

The Vivo V25's rear camera setup includes a 64MP primary shooter with OIS, assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies, it sports a 50MP front-facing camera.

Internals The handset supports 44W fast-charging

The Vivo V25 draws fuel from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device boots Funtouch OS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo V25: Pricing and availability

Vivo is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the vanilla V25 smartphone. The handset is expected to start at Rs. 30,000. It will be made available for purchase at a later date.