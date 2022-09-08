Technology

TECNO's next smartphone in India will feature color-changing back panel

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 08, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is expected to be a part of the upcoming Amazon Great India Festival sale

TECNO is prepping to introduce the CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition in India. The handset's microsite on Amazon has also gone live. The brand has introduced Polychromatic Photoisomer technology on the device, which will allow its monochrome back cover to showcase changing colors under illumination. Other than the cosmetic changes, this special edition model will bear similar configurations as the regular CAMON 19 Pro.

Context Why does this story matter?

TECNO is actively making efforts to strengthen its presence in India's mid-range market.

Through the Mondrian Edition device, the brand has paid its tribute to Piet Mondrian, a Dutch artist.

With its color-charging rear design, high refresh rate display, good primary and telephoto cameras, and 33W fast-charging, the handset will be a solid competitor in the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment.

Design and display The device will boast a 120Hz LCD screen

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition will feature an edge-to-edge screen with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, there will be two cut-outs for the cameras and rectangular blocks with color-changing technology. The device will bear a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 395ppi pixel density.

Information It will offer a 32MP selfie camera

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition will sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP (f/1.6, OIS) main shooter, a 50MP (f/2.0) telephoto sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, the handset will feature a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals The phone will support 33W fast-charging

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition will be backed by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. It will get 5GB of Virtual RAM. The device may arrive in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. It should boot Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. Connectivity options will include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition: Pricing and availability

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is expected to bear a starting price tag of Rs. 22,000 in India. However, the official pricing and availability details of the device will be revealed at the time of its launch.