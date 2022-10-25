Technology

YouTube gets revamped design, pinch-to-zoom, ambient mode, and more features

YouTube has introduced a revamped look and a range of new features, which should be live for users worldwide over the next few weeks. The platform has added a splash of colors to the pages, ambient mode to match the background to the video, and playlists with additional information. It also brings an improved video player, pinch-to-zoom feature, and precise seeking in each video.

Context Why does this story matter?

YouTube recently introduced channel handles for easier mentions. Now, the video streaming platform has unveiled a redesigned interface, too.

The new UI aims to enhance the user experience by making video streaming more immersive.

The update was rolled out on Tuesday. Within a few weeks, it is expected to reach every user. The changes will be applicable to both iOS and Android devices.

View Ambient mode makes YouTube aesthetically pleasing

YouTube wanted to introduce rich color schemes without deterring users from their regular activities. And the experiments led to the idea of adding the ambient mode, which uses "dynamic color sampling" to match the app background color to the video that the user is watching. This mode will be applicable to video playlists on desktop and mobile devices while using YouTube's dark theme.

Enhancements There are a host of visual changes to avoid clutter

Another major modification is the visual change, which introduces new buttons for video descriptions and reactions. This will "minimize distractions," says YouTube. YouTube links in video descriptions have been changed into buttons. Additionally, the size of the Like, Share, and Download buttons have also been reduced to minimize clutter. The Subscribe button will now bear a pill-shaped design instead of a rectangular box.

Perfection Pinch-to-zoom feature gives more clarity to videos

YouTube has added a pinch-to-zoom feature that allows users to zoom in and out of a video. Even when you let go, the video stays zoomed in, allowing you to watch the rest of it in greater detail. Precise seeking is another new feature that lets users get to a video's precise part by dragging/swiping up while seeking to see a row of thumbnails.