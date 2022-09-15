Technology

Prior to launch, Vivo X80 Lite's specifications leaked

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 15, 2022, 07:06 pm 2 min read

The ultra-sleek design of Vivo X80 Lite (Photo credit: Winfuture.de)

Vivo is all set to make a new addition to the X80-series of smartphones. In the latest development, crucial details of the handset have been leaked ahead of its launch by German publication WinFuture.de. As per the leak, the device will feature a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 64MP main camera, a Dimensity 900 chip, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Vivo X80 Lite is claimed to be a step forward in the X80 series.

It is also expected to be priced lower than the other smartphones in this series.

The highlights of this smartphone are the display, camera, and processor. However, there is an evident similarity between the design of the camera modules of this handset and the Vivo V25.

Design and display The handset will feature a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Vivo X80 Lite will feature a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will sport a rectangular camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2404 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The model is expected to arrive in Orange and Blue color options.

Information It will flaunt a 64MP main camera

The Vivo X80 Lite will boast a triple rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.78) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Up front, it will sport a 50MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip

The Vivo X80 Lite will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. Connectivity options will include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, dual-SIM, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo X80 Lite: Pricing and availability

There has not been any formal confirmation regarding Vivo X80 Lite's date of launch. Meanwhile, as per the leak, the phone is expected to be priced under €450 ( approximately Rs. 35,900).