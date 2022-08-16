Technology

Motorola RAZR 2022 v/s Samsung Galaxy Flip4: Which is better?

Motorola RAZR 2022 v/s Samsung Galaxy Flip4: Which is better?

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 16, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

The RAZR 2022 and Flip4 offer Gorilla Glass 5 and Victus+ rear protection, respectively

The market for foldable smartphones is witnessing steady growth with the clamshell form-factor being the most popular. While Samsung enjoys the largest market share, brands like Motorola and Xiaomi are now making their presence felt in the segment. Rivaling Samsung's new Flip4 foldable smartphone, Motorola has launched the Moto RAZR 2022. Both have a lot in common but which one offers better value?

Design Which one has better looks?

The Moto RAZR 2022 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 have a top-centered punch-hole and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The RAZR 2022 sports a mono-tone design with horizontally arranged dual cameras and a 2.7-inch secondary display. It is available in a single Black shade. The Flip4 bears a dual-tone outer panel, vertically-stacked dual cameras, and a 1.9-inch cover screen. It comes in multiple color combinations.

Display The Moto RAZR 2022 has a 144Hz pOLED foldable display

The Moto RAZR 2022 boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) pOLED main display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. It has a 2.7-inch (573x800 pixels) gOLED cover screen. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 flaunts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable screen with a 120Hz and HDR10+ support. It gets a 1.9-inch (260x512 pixels) Super AMOLED secondary display.

Cameras The Moto RAZR 2022 houses a 32MP selfie camera

The Moto RAZR 2022's rear camera setup includes a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary shooter and a 13MP (f/2.2) 121-degree ultra-wide snapper, with an LED flash. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4's rear cameras include a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide lens. Inside, it offers a 10MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Intenals Both the phones pack up to 512GB of storage

The RAZR 2022 and Flip4 are powered by the top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 512GB of storage. The Motorola contender packs up to 12GB of RAM and a 3,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging while the Flip4 houses up to 8GB of RAM and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. The handsets boot Android 12 with their respective UIs.

Pocket-pinch How much do the handsets cost?

The Moto RAZR 2022 is priced at CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs. 71,000) and CNY 6,499 (around Rs. 77,000) for its 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, respectively. The 12GB/512GB model costs CNY 7,299 (nearly Rs. 86,300). The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 starts at $999 (around Rs. 79,000) for its base 8GB/128GB configuration. The former is currently limited to China, whereas, the latter can be pre-booked globally.

Our verdict Moto RAZR 2022 vs Samsung's Flip4: Which is better?

The Moto RAZR 2022 turns out to be a better value-for-money proposition over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. It has a higher screen refresh rate, a larger secondary screen, better cameras, more RAM, and faster charging. It is also less expensive than the Flip4. But since it is limited to China at the moment, buyers may gravitate toward the Flip4.