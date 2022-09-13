Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX September 13 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 13, 2022, 10:05 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX allows teams or solo gamers to compete against one another and climb the rankings. The battle royale game provides additional in-game bonuses which can be acquired via real money. However, not every gamer is willing to use resources to get the supplies. This is where the daily redeemable codes are helpful.

Context Why does this story matter?

Garena had released Free Fire MAX as a graphically-enhanced version of the classic Free Fire. Since its arrival in September 2021, the game has gathered a sizable fanbase in India.

Its improved visuals, captivating gameplay, regular updates, and free redemption codes, are all the aspects largely attributing to its popularity.

Players can access multiple in-game items using the redeemable codes, without paying a penny.

Rules Codes are accessible exclusively via Indian servers

Players need to abide by some basic rules in order to access the redeemable codes of Free Fire MAX. They can access multiple codes, but each code can be claimed by them only once. The alphanumeric codes are accessible only by gamers using Indian servers. These 12-digit codes are time-sensitive, meaning players need to access them within 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for September 13

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. September 13 are listed below. Use them to earn your free rewards. BH56-NJIU-87YG, T6FG-VHBJ-3NK4, 3RKO-FI87-865A, 4QER-D2F3-GURU HEFR-PPCC-O8IG, FTDV-BE4U-27Y8, 6TGE-VBHQ-1I2H, UEQY-TW6F-R56W 631Y-TUIJ-UH7Y, GVHB-ISJU-8D7Y, 6GT7-5EFR-G3HB, 4JKL-OIU8-9Y7F TW3G-VHR4-JBEJ, IO8U-97YU-TGY4, BHVN-JOJI-AU9Y, HJFR-TGY6-Y54T

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, visit the game's rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in with your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." After every successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.