Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for September 22: Redeem now!

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for September 22: Redeem now!

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 22, 2022, 02:36 pm 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is the upgraded version of Free Fire, which is currently banned by the Indian government. It is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers several, yet expensive, in-game items such as pets, weapons, and diamonds. This is where redeeming codes comes into the picture. These codes unlock access to unique items and enhance the gaming experience.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vietnamese gaming company, 111 Dots Studio gained immense popularity after the release of the Free Fire game in 2019.

The engaging graphics, animations, and effects of the Free Fire MAX version, released in 2021, have built a strong community of users over the past year.

Furthermore, gamers are captivated by the frequent release of exclusive assets, which are acquired through redemption codes.

Details The codes are exclusive to the first 500 users

Players are requested to make haste as the Free Fire MAX code for today i.e. September 22, can be redeemed by the first 500 users only. As per norms, each code is encrypted for one-time use. The code will automatically expire after 12-18 hours. Each code reveals a wide range of rewards encompassing costumes, diamonds, weapons, aviation gear, vouchers, and more.

Codes Here are the codes for September 22

The following codes are redeemable via the official website. HTY3-RIFG-OR3F, FBJY-RY56-MLOT, FJO9-4TAS-D3FT, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX. ST5K-JCRF-VBHT, S5JT-UGVJ-Y5Y4, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF11-NJN5-YS3E. FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FBJY-RY56-MLOT, FJO9-4TAS-D3FT, PQR3-BKUI-7LT7. FSDR-FKUI-YVGR, FBTU-6BFY-TBT7, FBJU-T6RF-T1RT, FBTU-6JKI-E87. FLU8-HG8R-BHT4, FIIF-GI8E-049F.

Instructions Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Click on the game's redemption website- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any of the redeem codes in the text box and click "Confirm." You will be notified of a successful or failed redemption. The rewards will be delivered to the in-game mailbox within 24 hours of a successful redemption.