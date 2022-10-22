Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for October 22: How to redeem?

Free Fire MAX codes for October 22: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 22, 2022, 10:19 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is one of the most downloaded battle royale games on the Google Play Store. As a token of appreciation, the game developers allow players to redeem in-game supplies such as diamonds, royale vouchers, protective gear, and more for free using redeemable codes. These resources keep the players hooked by improving their performance on the battleground.

Context Why does this story matter?

It is essential to employ various tools and survival strategies if you are engaged in combat on the battlefield.

Free Fire MAX codes can be used by gamers to obtain a variety of in-game collectibles. Gamers not willing to spend real money can use these codes.

Having extra supplies will make it easier for people to compete against others and move up the leaderboard.

Rules Codes are accessible only via Indian servers

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, gamers must abide by a few ground rules. For instance, only the people using Indian servers can redeem the codes. Even though gamers can claim multiple codes in one sitting, they can redeem each code only once. Being time-sensitive, the 12-digit codes must be redeemed through the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for October 22

Below is a list of the Free Fire MAX codes that are valid for Saturday, i.e. October 22. Use them to get supplies for free. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF11-NJN5-YS3E. WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF10-617K-GUF9, FF11-DAKX-4WHV. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, SARG-886A-V5GR, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF11-HHGC-GK3B. B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, FF10-GCGX-RNHY, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N.

Instructions Steps to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

The Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed by heading to (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Next, enter your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to log into your account. After that, add a redeemable code in the text box and press "Confirm." Then, click on "Ok." You can pick your reward from the game's mail section after each successful redemption.