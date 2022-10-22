Technology

iOS 16.1 to release on October 24: Check new features

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 22, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

iOS 16.1 will be available for iPhone 8 and above (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has confirmed that iOS 16.1 will officially rollout on October 24. With the upcoming update, subscribers can easily subscribe to Apple Fitness+ from their iPhones. It will introduce iCloud Shared Photo Library support, allowing users to share photos with five known ones. The firmware will also support for 'Live Activities,' 'Clean Energy Charging,' and an expanded Reachability function.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the introduction of new iPads a few days ago, Apple announced that it will release the long-delayed iPadOS 16.

The iOS 16.1 firmware should be out within the same timeframe.

The upgrade will bring potential additions. One of the most noticeable add-ons will be the Fitness+ service to iPhone users in 21 countries. Currently, it works only with the Apple Watch.

Noticeable Fitness+ now coming for iPhone users

With the iOS 16.1 update, you will be able to subscribe to Apple Fitness+ from your iPhone directly without a watch. The service comes built into the Fitness app. You will have to pay $9.99 (nearly Rs. 825) per month and $79.99 per year, with up to five family connections. It will be rolled out to 21 countries, including Australia, Germany, and more.

Information Shared access to photo library

The iOS 16.1 will provide iCloud Shared Photo Library, meaning it will allow users to share images with five other known contacts who can then add, edit, and remove them from your iCloud.

Add-ons Real-time information via lock screen and Dynamic Island

The iOS 16.1 update will support 'Live Activities' for third-party software, letting you get real-time information. Apple cardholders will get the option to open a "high-yield" savings account with auto payment settlement. Other features include 'Clean Energy Charging,' for optimized charging times, 'Reachability' for Dynamic Island, and key sharing for the Wallet.