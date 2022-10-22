Technology

Meta updates Facebook Groups: Reels, Admin Assist, and more features

Meta updates Facebook Groups: Reels, Admin Assist, and more features

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 22, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Meta has introduced Reels in Facebook Groups for the first time (Photo credit: Meta)

Meta has announced a range of new features for Facebook Groups as part of its sixth Facebook Communities Summit event. The new features are aimed at helping people engage more deeply in Groups. As expected, Reels are making their way into Groups as well. Other new features include event sharing, profile customizations, tools for admins, and more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Meta has been working on improving Facebook Groups. Groups continue to attract people despite overall Facebook engagement going down.

In five months, the company has updated Groups twice. That shows Meta understands how important they are.

Most new features are aimed at improving the experience of admins and members. However, Reels remains an odd one out. But we know how much Meta loves them.

Sharing Reels are now available in Facebook Groups

Meta is going full steam with its Reels push, as it introduces the short videos in Facebook Groups. Members in Groups will be able to create Reels and share among them. There will be options to add audio, text overlay, and filters before sharing them. Group admins and members will be able to share a community event to their Instagram Stories.

Facebook is testing updates to the Group profiles of members. For instance, the About Me section can be updated to highlight information that a member wants to share with the community. Profiles will also have indicators showing whether members are open to messaging or not.

Chats Admins can start view-only chats to share information

Group admins can create channels within Groups to engage with their members in a more intimate setting. This feature was introduced earlier this year. Meta is now testing a feature called view-only chats. Admins and moderators can use this to send one-way communications to all members. They will help everyone stay up-to-date on important information without actively engaging in the chat.

Admin tools Admit Assist can automatically move false posts to pending section

Meta is working on a new tool that will let admins highlight outstanding contributors. Members can earn points by actively taking on Group responsibilities or for receiving reactions or comments. Facebook is updating its Admin Assist. Admins can now automatically move posts marked false by third-party fact-checkers to pending posts. Admins can also review how Admin Assist performed by checking the daily summary.