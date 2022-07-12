Technology

Now, you can react to WhatsApp message with any emoji

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 12, 2022, 05:29 pm 2 min read

Long press the message to access the new emojis

WhatsApp users who have been bothered by the limited number of emoji reactions on the platform can finally relax. You can now respond to a message with any emoji of your choice. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has announced that it has started to roll out the ability to react to messages with any emoji. Over 3,600 new emoji reactions are being introduced.

Context Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp has been on a path of constant improvement this year. It seems that the world's most popular instant messaging platform does not take its top position for granted.

This time around, it is a crowd favorite that is getting the company's update-mania treatment -emoji reactions.

Apart from boosting WhatsApp's user approval, this will help it keep its rivals at bay.

Update Tap 'Plus' sign next to the pre-chosen list of emojis

The new update gives users the ability to react to a message with an emoji of their choice. To use the feature, long press on a message > Click on the 'Plus' sign next to the pre-selected emojis > select an emoji of your choice. The feature is yet to be available for all users, but we expect it to reach everyone soon.

Twitter Post The feature is available for both iOS and Android users

Since you asked…



... all emoji Reactions are here! We’re feeling 🤩😎🙌🤸🎉💚 about it.



Starting to roll out now to Android and iOS pic.twitter.com/Opk7x0n0VP — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 11, 2022

Reactions WhatsApp first introduced only six reactions

WhatsApp had introduced emoji reactions for the first time in May. The feature was meant to declutter long chats and to take on rivals such as Telegram and Slack. However, the company limited the reactions to a pre-selected roster of six. This made the WhatsApp community call for more from the platform and it seems that their pleas fell on the right ears.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself took to Facebook to talk about the exciting update. He said, "we're rolling out the ability to use any emoji as a reaction on WhatsApp." "Emojis are more popular today than ever before, and today's expansion of WhatsApp Reactions is sure to propel their popularity to even greater heights," said Keith Broni of Emojipedia in a press statement.