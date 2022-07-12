Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Mi Air Purifier 3 is available under Rs. 10,000

Jul 12, 2022

The Mi Air Purifier 3 consumes 0.9kWh of energy a day. (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Are you looking for ways to improve the indoor air quality of your home so that you can breathe safe and hygienic air? The answer to your concern is a portable air purifier. Flipkart is offering attractive discounts on the Mi Air Purifier 3, which is one of the best selling air purifiers with features such as 3-layer filtration and high-speed cleaning.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Mi Air Purifier 3 bears a price tag of Rs. 12,999. However, it is currently retailing via Flipkart at Rs. 9,999, meaning a discount of Rs. 3,000. ICICI bank cardholders can get Rs. 750 off on EMI transactions and Rs. 500 off on full payments. Buyers can also avail extended warranty on the air purifier at 50% off.

Design It has a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 380m³/hr

The Mi Air Purifier 3 has a rectangular design and boasts a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 380m³/hr. On the front, there is an OLED touchscreen that displays key parameters like PM 2.5 levels, temperature, humidity and more. You can also use the display to change fan speeds and toggle between different operation modes.

Features It comes with three-layer composite filtration system

The Mi Air Purifier 3 features three-layer composite filtration with a 'true HEPA filter' to deliver efficient filtration and clean air. The device's primary filter removes large contaminants like dust particles. The HEPA filter helps get rid of smoke and small particles of up to 0.3-micron. The activated carbon filter helps eliminate hazardous substances, formaldehyde, and bad odors.

Smart features The air purifier supports voice control

The Mi Air Purifier 3 comes with a 360-degree filtration system for maximum air purification. It offers high-speed cleaning and delivers clean air in a room of up to 484 sq. ft. The air purifier supports voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free operation. There is also a sleep mode which lowers to noise levels while running.