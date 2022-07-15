Technology

WhatsApp may soon get Voice Status feature: How it'll work

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 15, 2022, 06:29 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp will add a dedicated Voice Status button for users (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

It seems that update season is still going on for WhatsApp and this time it's an interesting one. The Meta-owned platform is reportedly working on a new feature that will let users add voice notes to their Status updates. The feature was spotted by WaBetaInfo in the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.16.3. Dubbed 'Voice Status,' it is still under development.

Context Why does this story matter?

The fleeting 'stories' introduced by Snapchat in 2013 are part of every social media app nowadays. All Meta-owned platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp have copied the feature.

WhatsApp may soon add its own flavor to it with Voice Status.

The company has been on a mission to obliterate its rivals this year with update after update and this could be another.

Update There will be a dedicated 'Voice Status' button

WhatsApp Status updates, like Instagram Stories, have been limited to texts, pictures, and videos so far. The 'Voice Status' feature will let users record and upload voice notes to their Status. An image shared by WaBetaInfo shows a dedicated microphone button to add Voice Status along with existing buttons on the Status page. Presumably, this won't be any different from recording voice messages.

Privacy Voice Status will be end-to-end encrypted

A Voice Status will only be shared with those people you choose in your status privacy settings, meaning it will be the same for all kinds of Status updates. These voice recordings will be end-to-encrypted like images and videos shared. Also, it is expected that WhatsApp will let users upload existing audio files to Voice Status, like in the case of messages.

Information Even beta users cannot use the feature at the moment

The availability of Voice Status on WhatsApp is yet to be known. As it is still under development, even beta users do not have access to the feature. The feature is likely to be made available for Android users first.