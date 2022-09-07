Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for September 7

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 07, 2022, 09:56 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game where players compete against one another to move up the leaderboard and add credits to their portfolio. Within the game, users can acquire additional in-game items via real money transactions. However, not everyone has the resources to invest. Therefore, the game creators offer redeemable codes, enabling players to get in-game goodies free of cost.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was introduced back in September 2021. Since its inception, the game has successfully amassed a sizable fanbase in India due to its visually-enhanced graphics, frequent updates, and rewards redemption program.

This free-to-play battle royale game provides players an opportunity to obtain a variety of exciting in-game supplies using redeemable codes.

With these bonuses, players can improve their gaming experience.

Rules Codes are valid for a limited time

There are some basic rules that the players need to follow while claiming Free Fire MAX codes. The codes can be redeemed only by gamers using the Indian servers. Players can claim multiple codes but each code is redeemable only once per individual. The alphanumeric codes should be claimed via the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for September 7

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. September 7 can be used to get royale vouchers, premium bundles, diamonds, pets, and more. Take a look at the codes. B61Y-CTNH-4PV3, FFBC-AC83-6MAC, FFBC-LY4L-NC4B, WOJJ-AFV3-TU5E FFBC-LP5S-98AW, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL FFTI-LM65-9NZB, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, FFPL-NZUW-MALS, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX FFPL-UED9-3XRT, FFBC-JVGJ-J6VP, XUW3-FNK7-AV8N

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Visit the rewards redemption page of Free Fire MAX (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on 'Confirm,' and then press 'Ok.' After every successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from your in-game mail section.