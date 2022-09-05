Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for September 5

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 05, 2022, 10:26 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

A battle royale game with friends is always thrilling, but using run-of-the-mill tools and techniques may make the gameplay monotonous. Free Fire MAX, therefore, offers players an option to gather extra in-game items so that they can improve their gaming experience. The additional supplies can be accessed with real money as well as redeemable codes. Here are today's codes and how to redeem them.

Context Why does this story matter?

Using real money may not be everyone's first preference to obtain in-game bonuses. So, creators of Free Fire MAX have introduced redeemable codes for the players.

The game's improved graphics, engaging gameplay, and free supplies have helped it gain popularity and become one of the most downloaded games in India.

Gamers can access a large number of collectibles via redeemable codes.

Details Codes should be redeemed within 12-18 hours

To claim Free Fire MAX codes, gamers must follow some rules. Each code is redeemable only once per user. However, they can redeem multiple codes in a go. The alphanumeric codes can be redeemed only by gamers using Indian servers. Additionally, the codes have to be claimed via the rewards redemption page within a duration of 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the redeemable codes for September 5

The Free Fire MAX codes for Monday i.e. September 5 are listed below. Use them to access your free rewards. FF11-HHGC-GK3B, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, FF11-DAKX-4WHV, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ FF11-WFNP-P956, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, ZZAT-XB24-QES8, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, FF10-HXQB-BH2J WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, X99T-K56X-DJ4X

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Head over to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. Then, type a code into the text box and click "Confirm" followed by clicking the "Ok" button. Every successful redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section.