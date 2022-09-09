Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's September 9 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 09, 2022, 10:06 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX is a battle royale multiplayer game where teams or solo players compete against others to move up the leaderboard standings. Players can acquire additional supplies, using real money transactions within the game. However, this may not be everyone's first choice. Therefore, the game developers provide daily redeemable codes, allowing gamers to get their hands on some collectibles for free.

Context Why does this story matter?

The strategy to offer redeemable codes along with visual enhancements has helped Garena achieve a sizable fanbase for Free Fire MAX in India.

The game creators reward players with redeemable codes on a daily basis. These codes are helpful in accessing additional in-game supplies.

Using the 12-digit codes, gamers can grab costume bundles, pets, characters, diamonds, skins, and more, for free.

Rules Each code is redeemable only once per player

There are some prerequisites for redeeming codes in Free Fire MAX. A player can claim multiple codes, but each code can be accessed only once per player. The time-sensitive codes need to be accessed within 12 to 18 hours, via the rewards redemption website. Only the players using the Indian servers can redeem these alphanumeric codes.

Codes Here are the codes for September 9

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. September 9 are listed below. Use them now to earn your free rewards. FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-NJN5-YS3E MSJX-8VM2-5B95, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E, FF10-HXQB-BH2J, MQJW-NBVH-YAQM, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, W4GP-FVK2-MR2C, WCME-RVCM-USZ9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ SARG-886A-V5GR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, visit the game's rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in with your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." After every successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.