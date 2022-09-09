Technology

Bose announces QuietComfort Earbuds II with ANC, CustomTune sound calibration

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 09, 2022, 05:25 am 3 min read

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II bear IPX4 sweat and water resistance

Bose has announced its latest truly wireless earphones, the QuietComfort Earbuds II. The audio wearables feature the brand's CustomTune sound calibration technology along with Active Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3, Aware Mode, Adjustable EQ, and other audio features. The earbuds are priced at $299 (nearly Rs. 23,800). Currently, they are available for pre-order in Triple Black and Soapstone colors via the brand's official website.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bose is one of the most well-recognized audio brands, popular for bringing noise cancellation to audio wearables.

The newly introduced QuietComfort Earbuds II bear a completely redesigned form factor, and comparatively smaller footprint than its predecessor, which had debuted two years ago.

These earphones go against the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Pixel Buds Pro, Sony WF-1000XM4, and the newly launched AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).

Design Each earubud has four microphones

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II is about 30% smaller than its predecessor. Each bud gets a 'stability band' and an umbrella-shaped silicone ear tip for optimum fit in the ears. The package houses three different sized ear tips and stability bands for you to achieve the right fit. Each earphone packs four microphones, one on the inner side and three on the outer side.

Information The earbuds have captive touch controls

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II earphones provide capacitive touch controls for volume, play/pause, answering/ending calls, and track skipping. Users can try additional features like shortcut settings, adjustable EQ, and noise cancellation modes via the Bose Music app.

Internals The earphones features CustomTune sound calibration technology

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II comes with proprietary CustomTune sound calibration technology that intelligently personalizes (fine tunes) audio and noise cancellation performance based on the ambient noise. It also optimizes the sound frequency profile on each bud, and calibrates the noise reduction signal, thereby improving overall performance. The earbuds provide Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and support SBC and AAC codecs.

Battery They offer up to six hours of playback per charge

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II delivers up to six hours of listening time on a single charge, and around 24 hours of audio playback with the charging case. The case can be charged via the Type-C port. The buds take an hour to get completely charged in the case. A 20-minute charging can offer over two hours of play time.

Information Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Pricing and availability

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II is offered in Triple Black and Soapstone colors. The earbuds bear a price tag of $299 (around Rs. 23,800). They are currently up for pre-booking via the brand's official website and will go on open sale starting September 15.