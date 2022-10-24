Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for October 24: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 24, 2022, 10:04 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is accessible only via Android devices in India (Photo credit: Garena)

If you are competing in a battle royale game, it is crucial to use a variety of tools and survival techniques on the ground. Free Fire MAX allows players to obtain a range of in-game items using redeemable codes which are released on a daily basis. Individuals unwilling to spend real money to purchase collectibles can benefit from these codes.

Context Why does this story matter?

Having access to additional supplies makes it easier for gamers to compete against others and climb the leaderboard.

Creators of the popular battle royale game, Free Fire MAX, release redemption codes as a token of appreciation. Individuals can obtain multiple supplies for free, using these codes.

Collectively, the game's captivating plot, enhanced visuals, and rewards redemption program keep the gamers hooked.

Rules Codes are redeemable only via Indian servers

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, gamers must abide by a few basic rules. For instance, only individuals on the Indian servers can redeem the codes. Players can redeem each code only once. However, they can claim multiple codes in one sitting. The 12-digit codes are redeemable only via the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for October 24

Free Fire MAX codes valid for today i.e. October 24 are listed below. Use them to get supplies for free. FFBC-LQ6S-7W25, TJ57-OSSD-N5AP, HTY3-RIFG-OR3F, FBJY-RY56-MLOT FJO9-4TAS-D3FT, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, ST5K-JCRF-VBHT, S5JT-UGVJ-Y5Y4, FF10-617K-GUF9 X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FBJY-RY56-MLOT FJO9-4TAS-D3FT, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D

Instructions Steps to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

Head over to the official rewards redemption website of Free Fire MAX (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, enter your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to log into your account. Further, add a redeemable code in the text box and press "Confirm." Then, click on "Ok." For each successful redemption, you can pick a reward from the in-game mailbox.