Technology

UMIDIGI announces global launch of G1 Max, C1 Max smartphones

UMIDIGI announces global launch of G1 Max, C1 Max smartphones

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 24, 2022, 04:15 am 2 min read

The UMIDIGI G1 Max and C1 Max smartphones come in two colorways each

UMIDIGI has announced that its latest smartphones, the G1 Max and C1 Max, will go on sale in the global markets starting November 1. The handsets will be available for purchase via AliExpress at $99.99 (nearly Rs. 8,250). As for the highlights, the devices bear an HD+ screen, a 50MP primary camera, 6GB of RAM, 256GB of expandable storage, and a 5,150mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

In order to establish its name in the global markets, Chinese brand UMIDIGI is actively introducing a range of smartphones.

Following the launch of the F3 and Bison 2 series models, the brand has now released G1 Max and C1 Max offerings globally.

Both smartphones have a similar design and specifications. Packed with run-of-the-mill features, they are aimed at users looking for budget handsets.

Design and display The devices sport an HD+ LCD panel

The UMIDIGI G1 Max and C1 Max sport a 3D curved edge design, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the devices get a matte finish with dual cameras and an LED flash setup. The handsets sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) multi-touch LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, they are 8.75mm thick and weigh 192g.

Information They feature a 50MP primary camera

The UMIDIGI G1 Max and C1 Max offer a dual rear camera arrangement with a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor paired with an LED flash. On the front, they get an 8MP (f/2.2) lens for taking selfies.

Internals The handsets pack a 5,150mAh battery

The UMIDIGI G1 Max and C1 Max are powered by a UNISOC T610 processor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The devices boot stock Android 12. Under the hood, they house a 5,150mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information UMIDIGI G1 Max and C1 Max: Pricing and availability

The UMIDIGI G1 Max and C1 Max smartphones will be available for purchase in the global markets via AliExpress starting November 1. They bear a price tag of $166.65 (nearly Rs. 13,750). However, they will be initially sold at $99.99 (around Rs. 8,250).