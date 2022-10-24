Technology

OnePlus 10T now receiving OxygenOS update with Jio 5G support

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 24, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

The OnePlus 10T offers a 360-degree antenna layout and a 'SmartLink' feature (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has started rolling out an OxygenOS-based software update for its flagship 10T smartphone. According to the changelog, the latest firmware adds October's Android security patch to the device, optimizes Wi-Fi and communication stability, improves the network experience, and adds Jio 5G support. The firmware also enhances the screen display effect, fixes occasional crashes, and improves the system's fluency.

The OxygenOS 12 A.10 update package for the OnePlus 10T is seeding with the firmware version CPH2413_11_A.10. As usual, this is an OTA-based update, which will be rolled out in stages. To check for the update manually, visit Settings > System > System Updates.

Design and display The handset comes with a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The OnePlus 10T sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, symmetrical bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It has a 10 Pro-like rear layout. The device flaunts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certification, 960-nits peak brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes in Jade Green and Moonstone Black shades.

Information It sports a 50MP main camera with OIS

The OnePlus 10T has a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) IMX766 primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) 119.9-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.2) macro lens. On the front, the device sports a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Internals The phone offers 150W fast-charging

The OnePlus 10T draws power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, mated with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device ships with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 and houses a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support. Also, it gets 3D Cooling System 2.0. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.