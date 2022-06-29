Technology

#DealOfTheDay: OnePlus 9 Pro 5G available with Rs. 15,000 discount

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 29, 2022, 04:50 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G tips the scales at 197g and measures 8.7mm in thickness (Photo credit: OnePlus)

Are you planning to grab a flagship handset? If so, then let us inform you that OnePlus is offering a massive discount on one of its premium smartphones. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available with Rs. 15,000 off on both 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. It can be availed in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black shades. Here are more details.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G's 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants are listed on Amazon and the brand's website at Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 64,999) and Rs. 54,999 (MRP: Rs. 69,999), respectively. You can also avail Rs. 1,500 instant discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions via Amazon. Moreover, you can get an additional Rs. 5,000 bonus on exchanging an old smartphone.

Design and display The device sports 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G features a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner, thin bezels, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It flaunts an IP68-rated build quality, an aluminium frame, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display. The handset boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Cameras It features a 50MP ultra-wide snapper

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G features a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto camera with 3.3x optical zoom, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.4) snapper for shooting selfies and video calling.

Under the hood The handset is backed by Snapdragon 888 SoC

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It now boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and houses a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging technology. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.