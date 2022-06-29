Technology

CEO wears AR-enabled contact lens to begin in-eye testing

Jun 29, 2022

Mojo Lens has motion tracking in the form of an accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer (Photo credit: Mojo Vision)

Mojo labs in Saratoga, California became the venue of a historic moment, as it witnessed the first-ever in-eye testing of a smart AR-enabled contact lens. Mojo Vision's CEO Drew Perkins became the first person to test the much-anticipated lens. Notably, the smart contact lens is yet to go through clinical trials and further development before seeking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sci-fi movies of the last 40+ years have shown us how cool it will be to have the ability to summon a screen with a subtle movement of the eye.

Well, what was once a fantasy is getting closer and closer to being a reality.

The in-eye testing of Mojo Lens is a watershed moment as it takes us closer to invisible computing.

CEO's experience Perkins described his experience as a historical achievement

Perkins demoed the lens' compass app which used a built-in magnetometer to show compass readouts in real time. "I was able to spin around 360 degrees and see it [go] from north, to northeast, to east, to southeast," he said. "To have optics, electronics, mechanical systems, and software all operating at the same time - and seeing it happen - was an historic achievement!"

The product What is Mojo Lens?

Mojo Lens measuress 0.5mm in diameter with a pixel-pitch of 1.8 microns. The advanced prototype has a 14,000 pixels/inch MicroLED display, a 5GHz radio, and an ARM Core M0 processor that is worn around the neck. The processor wirelessly relays all the information to and from the lens. It also packs medical-grade micro-batteries, motion sensors, and provides unique interface based on eye tracking.

Information The current prototype doesn't have image sensors

The current prototype of the lens does not have the image sensors that earlier demos had. The sensors showed off edge detection and other vision enhancements. According to the company, image sensors will be part of the finished product.

Working How does it work?

Mojo Lens is based on invisible computing - a head-up display technology that overlays information onto the lens. Unlike other devices which provide information beforehand or afterward, Mojo Lens gives critical information required at the time without breaking the flow of an activity. It provides an eye-controlled head-up display which hovers in the air, creating a Google Glass-like AR interface but without the glasses.

Benefit Mojo Lens will significantly improve lives of visually impaired

The invisible computing promoted by Mojo Vision through Mojo Lens can give people an invisible assistant throughout the day. The most obvious application will be in the case of people with vision impairment. With the information provided by Mojo Lens, they will be able to perform daily tasks easily. The image sensors of the lens will improve their ability to see in low light.

Paradigm shift Invisible computing will help shift focus from technology to surroundings

Mojo Vision's invisible computing technology is expected to benefit athletes. With the kind of information that will be on call with a minute movement of the eye, amateur and professional athletes will be able to attain their peak performance without losing their focus. The dynamic nature of invisible computing will shift our focus from technology to the world around us.