Samsung Galaxy A04e smartphone goes official: Check features, expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 23, 2022, 06:55 pm 2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy A04e is offered in three colorways

Samsung has quietly unveiled the Galaxy A04e as its latest budget smartphone. As for the key highlights, the device packs a 6.5-inch LCD panel, a 13MP primary camera, 1TB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is expected to be priced at around Rs. 9,000 here. It is likely to be available for purchase via the brand's official website starting next month.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung has expanded its A-series with yet another budget smartphone.

The newly introduced Galaxy A04e is the lowest end of the A04 trio, following the standard A04 and A04s models.

In order to attract first-time buyers, it is anticipated to be priced more competitively than the A04s, which was launched on our shores a few weeks ago at Rs. 13,499.

Design and display The device flaunts a 60Hz PLS LCD panel

Samsung Galaxy A04e sports a waterdrop notch and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it offers two cut-outs for cameras. The device flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) PLS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an 81.8% screen-to-body ratio. It is 9.1mm thick, weighs 195g, and will be available in three color options

Information It has a 13MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A04e offers a dual rear camera arrangement which includes a 13MP (f/2.2) primary snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor paired with an LED flash. On the front, it features a 5MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals The handset packs up to 1TB of expandable storage

The Samsung Galaxy A04e is fueled by an unspecified octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It gets up to 1TB of expandable storage. The handset boots Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1. It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A04e: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A04e comes in Black, Light Blue, and Copper colorways. The official pricing and availability information of the device is yet to be announced. In India, the handset is expected to bear a price tag of around Rs. 9,000.

