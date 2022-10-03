Technology

Samsung Galaxy A04s launched in India at Rs. 13,500

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 03, 2022, 05:05 pm 2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy A04s supports 4GB of Virtual RAM

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A04s as its latest budget smartphone in India. According to the key highlights, the device includes a 90Hz LCD screen, a 50MP primary camera, up to 1TB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is priced at Rs. 13,499 for its single 4GB/64GB configuration, which is available for purchase via the brand's official e-store and leading portals.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung has released yet another budget smartphone in India to take on sub-Rs. 15,000 offerings from brands like Infinix, OPPO, and Redmi.

To recall, the handset was announced in the international markets back in August.

In India, the device is aimed at budget-sensitive buyers looking for an affordable smartphone with a high refresh rate display, multiple cameras, expandable storage, and a long-lasting battery.

Design and display The phone bears a 90Hz LCD screen

The Samsung Galaxy A04s gets a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports a glossy finish with triple cameras and LED. The device flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes in Black, Copper, and Green color variants. Dimensions-wise, it is 9.1mm thick and weighs 195g.

Information It features a 50MP primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is equipped with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50MP (f/1.8) main lens with LED flash and 2MP (f/2.4) depth and macro sensors. For selfies and video calls, it packs a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is powered by an Exynos 850 processor. In India, it comes in a lone 4GB/64GB configuration, with 1TB of expandable storage. The device boots Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A04s: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is offered with a price tag of Rs. 13,499. It is available for purchase via the brand's official e-store and partner channels. Buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 on SBI Bank credit cards, One Card, and Slice transactions.

