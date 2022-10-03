Samsung Galaxy A04s launched in India at Rs. 13,500
Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A04s as its latest budget smartphone in India. According to the key highlights, the device includes a 90Hz LCD screen, a 50MP primary camera, up to 1TB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is priced at Rs. 13,499 for its single 4GB/64GB configuration, which is available for purchase via the brand's official e-store and leading portals.
- Samsung has released yet another budget smartphone in India to take on sub-Rs. 15,000 offerings from brands like Infinix, OPPO, and Redmi.
- To recall, the handset was announced in the international markets back in August.
- In India, the device is aimed at budget-sensitive buyers looking for an affordable smartphone with a high refresh rate display, multiple cameras, expandable storage, and a long-lasting battery.
The Samsung Galaxy A04s gets a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports a glossy finish with triple cameras and LED. The device flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes in Black, Copper, and Green color variants. Dimensions-wise, it is 9.1mm thick and weighs 195g.
The Samsung Galaxy A04s is equipped with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50MP (f/1.8) main lens with LED flash and 2MP (f/2.4) depth and macro sensors. For selfies and video calls, it packs a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The Samsung Galaxy A04s is powered by an Exynos 850 processor. In India, it comes in a lone 4GB/64GB configuration, with 1TB of expandable storage. The device boots Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.
The Samsung Galaxy A04s is offered with a price tag of Rs. 13,499. It is available for purchase via the brand's official e-store and partner channels. Buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 on SBI Bank credit cards, One Card, and Slice transactions.