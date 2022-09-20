Lava Blaze Pro, with 50MP camera, launched in India
Lava has introduced its latest 4G smartphone called the Blaze Pro in India. As for the key highlights, the device gets a 90Hz LCD screen, a 50MP primary camera, 3GB of Virtual RAM, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. The handset is available for purchase via the brand's official website. It is priced at Rs. 10,499 for its 4GB/64GB model.
- Homegrown brand Lava is making efforts to strengthen its presence in India's budget smartphone market.
- The Lava Blaze Pro succeeds the standard Lave Blaze model introduced recently. The device takes on the Redmi, TECNO, and Infinix models under Rs. 11,000.
- It is targeted at budget smartphone seekers expecting a high refresh rate display, good primary camera, expandable memory/storage, and a long-lasting battery.
The Lava Blaze Pro sports a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it gets a monotone design and a rectangular camera bump. The handset flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Glass Gold, Glass Green, Glass Blue, and Glass Orange colorways.
The Lava Blaze Pro offers a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 50MP main snapper and two unspecified secondary sensors, along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it features an 8MP front-facing camera.
The Lava Blaze Pro draws fuel from a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 12. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery which has support for 10W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.
The Lava Blaze Pro is up for grabs via the brand's official website. The device bears a price tag of Rs. 10,499 for its 4GB/64GB model. The pricing for the lower variant with a 3GB/32GB configuration is yet to be revealed.