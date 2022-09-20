Technology

Lava Blaze Pro, with 50MP camera, launched in India

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 20, 2022, 04:29 pm 2 min read

The Lava Blaze Pro offers 3GB of Virtual RAM and 256GB of expandable storage

Lava has introduced its latest 4G smartphone called the Blaze Pro in India. As for the key highlights, the device gets a 90Hz LCD screen, a 50MP primary camera, 3GB of Virtual RAM, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. The handset is available for purchase via the brand's official website. It is priced at Rs. 10,499 for its 4GB/64GB model.

Homegrown brand Lava is making efforts to strengthen its presence in India's budget smartphone market.

The Lava Blaze Pro succeeds the standard Lave Blaze model introduced recently. The device takes on the Redmi, TECNO, and Infinix models under Rs. 11,000.

It is targeted at budget smartphone seekers expecting a high refresh rate display, good primary camera, expandable memory/storage, and a long-lasting battery.

Design and display The smartphone gets a 90Hz LCD screen

The Lava Blaze Pro sports a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it gets a monotone design and a rectangular camera bump. The handset flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Glass Gold, Glass Green, Glass Blue, and Glass Orange colorways.

The Lava Blaze Pro offers a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 50MP main snapper and two unspecified secondary sensors, along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it features an 8MP front-facing camera.

The Lava Blaze Pro draws fuel from a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 12. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery which has support for 10W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

The Lava Blaze Pro is up for grabs via the brand's official website. The device bears a price tag of Rs. 10,499 for its 4GB/64GB model. The pricing for the lower variant with a 3GB/32GB configuration is yet to be revealed.