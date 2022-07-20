Technology

Best smartphones under Rs. 30,000 with 120Hz AMOLED display

Best smartphones under Rs. 30,000 with 120Hz AMOLED display

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 20, 2022, 05:25 am 4 min read

The Motorola Edge 30 bears a 144Hz AMOLED display

Once exclusive to gaming monitors and high-end laptops, the high screen refresh rate technology has now become a common feature, especially for smartphones in the mid, upper-mid, and premium segments. The higher the refresh rate, the lesser the motion blur, which means smoother animations and faster graphic rendering. Here, we have selected the best smartphones with a 120Hz AMOLED screen under Rs. 30,000.

Phone #1 Samsung Galaxy M53: Starts at Rs. 26,499

The Samsung Galaxy M53 boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is equipped with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, mated with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Information It offers a 108MP primary camera

The Galaxy M53 has a quad rear camera arrangement that is headlined by a 108MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, along with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and 2MP (f/2.4) depth as well as macro sensors. For selfies, it sports a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Phone #2 Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Starts at Rs. 26,999

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge flaunts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has an IP53-rated body and comes with a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The handset is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging.

Information It has a 108MP primary camera

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge's triple rear camera setup consists of a 108MP (f/1.89) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie shooter.

Phone #3 POCO F4 5G: Starts at Rs. 27,999

The POCO F4 5G features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Vision. It offers a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. A Snapdragon 870 processor powers the device, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging.

Information It houses a 64MP main camera

The POCO F4 5G gets a triple rear camera arrangement with a 64MP (f/1.8, OIS) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Phone #4 Motorola Edge 30: Starts at Rs. 27,999

The Motorola Edge 30 comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. It has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Under the hood, the device is backed by a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information It gets a 50MP ultra-wide snapper

The Motorola Edge 30 rear camera setup includes a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Phone #5 iQOO Neo 6: Starts at Rs. 29,999

The iQOO Neo 6 bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The India-specific model of the device features a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.

Information It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The iQOO Neo 6 flaunts a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it sports a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.