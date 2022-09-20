Technology

Vivo V25 goes on sale in India: Should you buy?

Vivo V25 goes on sale in India: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 20, 2022, 01:19 pm 2 min read

The Vivo V25 offers 8GB of Virtual RAM, Liquid Cooling System, and 4D Game Vibration

The Vivo V25 is now on sale in India. It is priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 31,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively. Buyers can avail Rs. 2,500 instant discounts on HDFC, ICICI, and SBI Bank card transactions. The device bears a 90Hz AMOLED screen, a 64MP main camera, and several new-age features. But should you buy it? Let's find out.

Design and display The handset offers 1,300 nits of peak brightness

The Vivo V25 comes with a waterdrop notch, noticeable bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it flaunts a color-changing "Fluorite AG Glass" panel, triple cameras, and a dual-LED flash setup. The device packs a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 1,300 nits of maximum brightness. It is offered in Elegant Black and Surfing Blue shades.

Information It features a 64MP primary camera with OIS

The Vivo V25 has a triple rear camera arrangement which is headlined by a 64MP (f/1.79, OIS) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it features a 50MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals The handset supports 44W fast-charging

The Vivo V25 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset boots Funtouch OS 12 baked on top of the Android 12 operating system. It packs a 4,500mAh battery which supports 44W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Verdict Should you buy the Vivo V25?

The Vivo V25's color-changing Fluorite AG back panel is its most noticeable aspect. However, looking at the list of specifications, the device may find it hard to compete against the likes of POCO F4, Nothing Phone (1), and Redmi K50i. Additionally, if you are a fan of the color-changing rear, you can also check out the TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition.