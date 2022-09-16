Technology

TECNO introduces India's first color-changing smartphone: Check features, price

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 16, 2022, 03:05 am 2 min read

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition offers a 50MP telephoto camera (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO has launched the CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition in India. As for the key highlights, the device boasts a 120Hz LCD screen, multi-color changing rear panel, a 64MP main camera, 8GB of RAM, and 33W fast charging support. The device costs Rs. 17,999 for its sole 8GB/128GB model, which will be available for pre-bookings via Amazon starting September 22.

Context Why does this story matter?

TECNO's color-changing smartphone has aided the brand's reputation-building efforts in the international market along with winning several well-recognized awards.

With the device's concept, the brand has paid its tribute to the Dutch artist, Piet Mondrian.

The handset bears an innovative design and offers a range of new-age features. Its aggressive pricing makes it more competitive in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment in India.

Design and display The device packs a 120Hz LCD panel

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports two circular cut-outs for the cameras and rectangular blocks with color-changing functionality. The device boasts a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 395ppi pixel density, 94.26% screen-to-body ratio, and TUV Rheinland certification.

Information It features a 64MP main camera with OIS

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition has triple rear cameras, including a 64MP (f/1.6, OIS) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.0) telephoto snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, the handset gets a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Internals The phone supports 33W fast-charging

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It offers 5GB of Virtual RAM. The device boots Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition: Pricing and availability

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the lone 8GB/128GB configuration. The device will be up for pre-booking through Amazon from September 22 onward. Customers can also avail a 10% instant discount via SBI Bank card transactions.