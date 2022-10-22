Moto E22s now available in India: Should you buy it?
Motorola's budget smartphone, Moto E22s, is now up for grabs via Flipkart and the brand's e-store for Rs. 8,999. The device offers a 90Hz high refresh rate screen, a punch-hole design, a 16MP primary camera, up to 1TB expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Moto E22s is a solid competitor with attractive specifications in the sub-Rs. 10,000 bracket. But should you buy it?
The Moto E22s bears a punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it features a dual camera arrangement with an LED flash. The device gets an IP52-rated water-repellent design. It offers a 6.5-inch HD (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset comes in Arctic Blue and Eco Black colorways.
On the rear, the Moto E22s is equipped with a 16MP (f/2.2) main camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Moto E22s is powered by an entry-level MediaTek Helio G37 processor, which comes paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12-based MyUX. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 10W charging. For connectivity, it offers support for 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Moto E22s is offered in Arctic Blue and Eco Black trims. It comes in a sole 4GB/64GB model, which is available via the brand's e-store and Flipkart for Rs. 8,999. Buyers can also avail Rs. 100 instant cashback via Paytm Wallet transactions on Flipkart.
The Moto E22s is a solid competitor in India's sub-Rs. 10,000 smartphone market. You can consider buying the handset if you're looking for an affordable device with a 90Hz high refresh rate, punch-hole screen, dual rear cameras, an entry-level gaming processor, up to 1TB of expandable storage, and a long-lasting battery pack. Besides, you can go for the Redmi A1+, a more affordable option.