Moto E22s now available in India: Should you buy it?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 22, 2022, 04:56 pm 2 min read

The Moto E22s has a 82.9% screen-to-body ratio and nearly 270ppi pixel density

Motorola's budget smartphone, Moto E22s, is now up for grabs via Flipkart and the brand's e-store for Rs. 8,999. The device offers a 90Hz high refresh rate screen, a punch-hole design, a 16MP primary camera, up to 1TB expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Moto E22s is a solid competitor with attractive specifications in the sub-Rs. 10,000 bracket. But should you buy it?

Design and display The phone packs a 90Hz IPS LCD panel

The Moto E22s bears a punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it features a dual camera arrangement with an LED flash. The device gets an IP52-rated water-repellent design. It offers a 6.5-inch HD (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset comes in Arctic Blue and Eco Black colorways.

Information It offers a 16MP primary camera

On the rear, the Moto E22s is equipped with a 16MP (f/2.2) main camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals The device draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery

The Moto E22s is powered by an entry-level MediaTek Helio G37 processor, which comes paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12-based MyUX. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 10W charging. For connectivity, it offers support for 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto E22s: Pricing and availability

The Moto E22s is offered in Arctic Blue and Eco Black trims. It comes in a sole 4GB/64GB model, which is available via the brand's e-store and Flipkart for Rs. 8,999. Buyers can also avail Rs. 100 instant cashback via Paytm Wallet transactions on Flipkart.

Verdict Should you buy the Moto E22s?

The Moto E22s is a solid competitor in India's sub-Rs. 10,000 smartphone market. You can consider buying the handset if you're looking for an affordable device with a 90Hz high refresh rate, punch-hole screen, dual rear cameras, an entry-level gaming processor, up to 1TB of expandable storage, and a long-lasting battery pack. Besides, you can go for the Redmi A1+, a more affordable option.