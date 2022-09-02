Technology

Samsung's Fold4 and Flip4 cross 1 lakh pre-bookings in India

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 02, 2022, 06:10 pm 2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 are powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 have garnered over one lakh pre-bookings in India within a couple of weeks after their debut. The record numbers have been revealed by the company after the closing of pre-reservations on September 1. To recall, the handsets were unveiled on August 10 at the Unpacked event and made available for pre-bookings in India from August 16.

We are overjoyed to share that the new #GalaxyZFold4 and #GalaxyZFlip4 have crossed over 100000 pre-bookings! And we owe it to your great response. Thank you for all the love! Learn more: https://t.co/mQcu1h75oC. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/AcNpLGbTIK — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 2, 2022

Design and display The handsets pack a 120Hz AMOLED main screen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display. The Fold4 boasts a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1812x2176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 6.2-inch HD+ (904x2316 pixels) secondary screen, both with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both the devices include a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Cameras The Flip4 gets 12MP dual rear cameras

The Flip4 flaunts a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary rear camera and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. It features a 10MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera. The Fold4 offers a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main rear shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. It sports a 10MP (f/2.2) camera on the outer display and a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display shooter on the inside.

Internals The Fold4 offers up to 1TB of storage

The Flip4 and Fold4 house a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and boot Android 12-based One UI 4.1.1. The Flip4 offers 8GB RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. The Fold4 packs 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of onboard storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. Both the phones support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 LE.

Details Everything to know about the pricing and offers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 are now available in India starting at Rs. 89,999 and Rs. 1,54,999, respectively. Buyers purchasing the Flip4 can get the Watch4 Classic 42mm worth Rs. 31,999 at Rs. 2,999. Customers getting the Fold4 can buy the Watch4 Classic 46mm worth Rs. 34,999 for just Rs. 2,999. Additionally, HDFC cardholders can avail Rs. 8,000 cashback on the devices.