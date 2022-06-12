Technology

Samsung Flip 4's leaked hands-on images reveal a crease-resistant design

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 12, 2022, 10:32 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a glass top panel (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles)

Samsung is likely to launch its next set of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4, in August. In the latest development, hands-on images of the Flip 4 have surfaced online, courtesy of TechTalkTV. The pictures show that the device will have an almost nonexistent crease, as has been rumored. Apart from that, it looks a lot like its predecessor.

Context Why does this story matter?

We have already seen renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, in which the device looked a lot like the Flip 3. The real-life shots aren't much different as well.

One of the major talking points is the almost unnoticeable crease. There were rumors about Samsung improving the crease, and if the pictures are anything to go by, that could be true.

Display The handset will feature an improved hinge

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a clamshell-like design with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a slightly thinner hinge, a less noticeable crease, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2.1-inch cover screen. It will be offered in a dual-tone color scheme.

Information The smartphone will have a 10MP selfie snapper

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to flaunt a dual rear camera setup, including a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, it will sport a 10MP camera inside the main screen's punch-hole.

Internals The device will have 10W wireless charging support

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based One UI and house a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired and 10W wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC.

Information Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be announced at the time of its launch. However, we expect it to start at around $999 (around Rs. 78,000).