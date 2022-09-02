Technology

Slack's new workflow automation features will make life easier

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 02, 2022, 05:56 pm 3 min read

Requesting a day off will become quite easy with the update to Workflow Builder (Photo credit: Slack)

The competition among workplace apps is tighter than ever. Slack, in its bid to not lose ground, has announced the expansion of its Workflow Builder tool. The company will introduce new automation features to the tool to make workflow more shareable and discoverable. The toolkit, which automates routine processes without a code, was first introduced in 2019.

Context Why does this story matter?

Slack's decision to provide more automation for Workflow Builder has a lot to do with the increase in no-code development tools.

Although the current version of the builder makes certain tasks easier in the workplace, the tool is still pretty limited in what it can do.

With more automatic functions, the tool has the potential to set Slack apart from its competitors.

Automation tool What is Slack Workflow Builder?

Workflow Builder, which was introduced by Slack in 2019, allows users to automate routine functions by creating custom workflows. Users have the option to create one from scratch, import a workflow, or use one of Slack's pre-built workflow templates. It can be used to welcome new team members with an automatic boarding message, automate daily stand-ups and check-ins, and automate status updates, among others.

Slack will make workflows more shareable in the coming months. Users will be able to send them as links by copying and pasting them in Channels and Direct messages. They won't be plain hyperlinks. Instead, they will open an interactable preview when clicked. These links can be either pinned to a channel or tucked away in saved items.

If-then Branching tool will make approving or denying leave requests easy

Another update for Workflow Builder is the upcoming branching tool. It will work on conditional 'if-then' statements that will determine how the workflow functions. For instance, you request your manager for a week off from work using this branching tool. The manager can either approve or deny this request. 'If' your manager approves, 'then' you will get a message stating that and vice versa.

More features Workflow Builder will let users automatically create channels

Apart from these major changes, the Workflow Builder will also get some minor upgrades. From early next year, the builder will let users automatically create channels by inviting others. The tool will alert users if they have pending requests. Slack has announced that Workflow Builder will also provide support for more third-party apps but it is unclear which all apps will be supported.