Technology

Moto E22s launched in India at Rs. 9,000: Check specifications

Moto E22s launched in India at Rs. 9,000: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 17, 2022, 01:47 pm 2 min read

The Moto E22s houses a single bottom speaker

Motorola has launched the Moto E22s, as its latest budget smartphone in India. The handset includes key highlights such as a 90Hz LCD panel, punch-hole design, a 16MP main camera, 512GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery pack. It is priced at Rs. 8,999 for its sole 4GB/64GB configuration which will be available via Flipkart starting from October 22.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola's Moto E22s is aimed at users seeking a budget smartphone with stylish looks and value-for-money features.

The device aims to strengthen the brand's presence in the sub-Rs. 10,000 market in India which is largely dominated by Redmi models.

It will entice buyers with its punch-hole design, high refresh rate screen, dual rear cameras, and long-lasting battery.

Design and display The handset bears a 90Hz LCD screen

The Moto E22s features an IP52-rated water-repellent design. It sports a punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a dual camera setup with an LED flash. The handset boasts a 6.5-inch HD (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Arctic Blue and Eco Black shades.

Information It is equipped with a 16MP main camera

The rear camera setup on the Moto E22s offers a 16MP (f/2.2) primary snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter, accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals The device packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Moto E22s is fueled by an entry-level MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The handset boots Android 12-based MyUX. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. On the connectivity end, it features 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto E22s: Pricing and availability

The Moto E22s comes in a lone 4GB/64GB configuration which bears a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The handset will be up for grabs in India through Flipkart from October 22 onward.

Poll If not the Moto E22s, which other budget smartphone would you pick?