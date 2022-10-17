Moto E22s launched in India at Rs. 9,000: Check specifications
Motorola has launched the Moto E22s, as its latest budget smartphone in India. The handset includes key highlights such as a 90Hz LCD panel, punch-hole design, a 16MP main camera, 512GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery pack. It is priced at Rs. 8,999 for its sole 4GB/64GB configuration which will be available via Flipkart starting from October 22.
- Motorola's Moto E22s is aimed at users seeking a budget smartphone with stylish looks and value-for-money features.
- The device aims to strengthen the brand's presence in the sub-Rs. 10,000 market in India which is largely dominated by Redmi models.
- It will entice buyers with its punch-hole design, high refresh rate screen, dual rear cameras, and long-lasting battery.
The Moto E22s features an IP52-rated water-repellent design. It sports a punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a dual camera setup with an LED flash. The handset boasts a 6.5-inch HD (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Arctic Blue and Eco Black shades.
The rear camera setup on the Moto E22s offers a 16MP (f/2.2) primary snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter, accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calls.
The Moto E22s is fueled by an entry-level MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The handset boots Android 12-based MyUX. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. On the connectivity end, it features 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.
The Moto E22s comes in a lone 4GB/64GB configuration which bears a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The handset will be up for grabs in India through Flipkart from October 22 onward.