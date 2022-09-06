Technology

Redmi A1 launching in India today: Check features, expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 06, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

The Redmi A1 will arrive in three colorways

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi will launch its latest budget smartphone, the Redmi A1, in India today, alongside the Redmi 11 Prime series. The device will bear a leather-like back panel, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. It will come in Green, Blue, and Black shades and will offer a clean Android experience.

Context Why does this story matter?

Redmi is all set to debut the latest entry-level and mid-range smartphones to expand its portfolio. The handsets aim to strengthen the brand's standing in India's fiercely competitive sub-Rs. 15,000 segment.

The Redmi A1 is the first model in the company's "Made In India" Redmi smartphone line-up, which will also launch globally.

Design and display The device will offer an LCD screen

The Redmi A1 will offer a waterdrop notch design, with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a leather-like texture and dual cameras. The handset is said to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixel) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, the device may measure 9.09mm in thickness and weigh 192g.

Information It may offer an 8MP main camera

In the rear camera department, the Redmi A1 may include an 8MP (f/2.0) primary shooter and a depth camera. On the front, the device could get a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals The device may boot stock Android

The Redmi A1 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. It is tipped to get at least 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and unspecified eMMC 5.1 storage. Under the hood, the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery. It will offer a clean Android experience, meaning it could boot stock Android rather than MIUI. Connectivity options should include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Information Redmi A1: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Redmi A1 in India will be revealed at the time of its launch today at 12pm. The device is expected to start at around Rs. 10,000 in the country.