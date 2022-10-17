Technology

WhatsApp's 'edit' feature reaches testing phase. Here's how it'll work

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 17, 2022, 10:54 am 2 min read

WhatsApp will set the edit time window at 15 minutes (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

The ability to edit already sent messages has always been a demand of WhatsApp users. Since Twitter recently launched its edit feature, the call for an 'edit' button in WhatsApp has gotten louder. The Meta-owned platform has been working on the feature for a while. Now, courtesy WABetaInfo, we finally have a glimpse of what the feature would be like.

We first heard about an edit feature on WhatsApp in 2017. However, its development gained momentum only this year.

For a long time, we have been wondering what it will look like and we finally have some answers.

There are still some unanswered questions. Will WhatsApp show edit history? When will it be rolled out? We will find out soon enough.

WABetaInfo took a look at WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.22.14 and came across some interesting tidbits about the company's upcoming edit feature. We finally know what an edited message will look like. Once you edit a sent message, it will appear with a label saying "Edited." The label will be beside the time stamp of the message.

Time Users will have 15 minutes to edit a message

The revelations about the much-anticipated feature do not end there. We've been wondering how long will WhatsApp give us to edit a message, and we finally have an answer to that question. We will have 15 minutes to make the desired changes—similar to iMessage. We know what you're thinking. Yes, it's less than the 30 minutes on offer on Twitter.

Notification Recipient's device must be turned on

WhatsApp's edit feature will be in a way similar to the 'Delete for everyone' feature. The platform may not update the message if the recipient does not turn on their device within a certain time. It is unclear whether WhatsApp will bring in an update that will solve the notification issue. We will know more about it in the future.

Availability The feature is still under development

WhatsApp's edit feature is still under development. It is not yet available for beta testers. We don't know when it will be rolled out. It is, however, expected to be available on iOS and desktop as well. Now that Apple's iMessage and Twitter have beaten Meta in the 'edit button battle,' it is possible that the company may accelerate the process.