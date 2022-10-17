Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for October 17: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 17, 2022, 10:28 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX has drawn a lot of interest from India's Android ecosystem due to its reward redemption program. The creators release codes on a timely basis offering players access to a wide range of in-game items. Gamers who are not willing to spend real money to obtain the collectibles can make use of the redeemable codes. Here's how to redeem today's codes:

Context Why does this story matter?

In order to survive in a battle royale game, a player should have access to a range of tools.

Using the Free Fire MAX codes, individuals can obtain exciting in-game items such as diamonds, pets, protective gears, loot crates, costume bundles, skins, etc.

Gamers who are well-stocked with supplies can take on opponents with confidence and move up the leaderboard rankings.

Rules Codes are accessible exclusively via Indian servers

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, gamers must abide by a few ground rules. For instance, only the people using the Indian servers can redeem the codes. Even though gamers can claim multiple codes in one sitting, they can redeem each code only once. Being time-sensitive, the 12-digit codes must be redeemed through the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for October 17

Below is a list of the Free Fire MAX codes that are valid today, i.e. October 17. Use them to get supplies for free. FV8B-HJU8-765T, RFGB-5NJT-YIHB, V65S-4AQE-D12V, 34BR-HTGU-VTDR FI45-8T76-TFQE, D6RA-QF2B-3EJR, UFGV-76YT-C7DE, R456-K7U0-J9I8 UJ2H-FNR4-M56O, YU9H-8B76-VCT5, RXSF-WVEB-RN5J, TIYH-B87V-6C54 RE7D-W3V4-J5TI, G876-F5D4-SR6F, 3G45-RJTI-87BV

Instructions Steps to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

The Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed by heading to (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Enter your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to log into your account. After that, add a redeemable code in the text box and press "Confirm." Then, press "Ok." You can pick your reward from the game's mail section after each successful redemption.