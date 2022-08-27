Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem August 27 codes?

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 27, 2022, 10:54 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that lets players purchase additional in-game supplies using real money or via redeemable codes. Players using the in-game bonuses along with the right strategies have higher chances of winning the game and leading the scoreboard rankings. If you are looking for free rewards within the game, here is what you have to do.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was introduced by Garena in 2021 as an enhanced, high-resolution version of the standard Free Fire.

It didn't take much time for the game to become a sensation in India, mainly due to its engaging gameplay and free rewards scheme.

The redemption codes add to the charm of the game as players get in-game supplies without having to spend a penny.

Details A player can access each code only once

Players have to follow some ground rules to gain access to the codes in Free Fire MAX. A player can claim multiple codes, but each code is redeemable only once per gamer. The alphanumeric codes should be claimed via the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours. Additionally, they can only be accessed through Indian servers.

Codes Here are the codes for August 27

The Free Fire MAX codes for Saturday, i.e. August 27, are listed below. You can use them to earn your free rewards. JIJY-L8T4-6V2Z, 8JKN-XUB9-6C9P, 8F8U-Q5XP-DKA7, MV9C-Q97L-QJOL. F0KM-JNLV-CXSD, FFA0-E816-YL2D, FFTQ-T5PR-MCNX, FF7W-7M0C-N44Z. FFA9-UVHX-4H7D, FX8V-BNMK-DSXC, FFX6-0C4II-VYU, FF7W-SM7C-N44Z. 88KN-XUB9-6C9P, 8F9U-QJXP-DKA7, MV9C-Q28L-QJOL, JIMY-LVT4-6V2Z. FF16-NYW9-4A00, FF8Q-T5IR-MCNX.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, head over to the game's rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Then, log in using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." Each successful redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.