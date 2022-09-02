Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for September 2

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 02, 2022, 10:16 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

A battle royale game with friends is always exciting, but using the same old in-game items and strategies may make the gameplay boring. Therefore, Free Fire MAX offers gamers an option to get additional supplies within the game. Players can get the collectibles via real money transactions which may not be everyone's first preference or for free through daily redeemable codes.

Context Why does this story matter?

Garena had released Free Fire MAX as a graphically enhanced version of the classic Free Fire back in September 2021.

The game's improved visuals and exciting gameplay have helped it become one of the most downloaded battle royale games in India.

In addition, the game creators regularly distribute redeemable codes, helping players get access to multiple in-game items for free.

Details Every code is accessible only once per player

Gamers need to follow a few ground rules to redeem Free Fire MAX codes. They are redeemable only by the players using Indian servers and within 12 to 18 hours. Users can redeem multiple codes but each code can be redeemed by them only once. The alphanumeric codes can be claimed via the rewards redemption page.

Codes These are the codes for September 2

Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. September 2 can help you win rewards such as weapons, emotes, skins, and more. Take a look at the codes below: ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, SARG-886A-V5GR, FF10-GCGX-RNHY X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, FF11-DAKX-4WHV 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, FF11-WFNP-P956, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-NJN5-YS3E W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF10-617K-GUF9

Instructions Here's how to redeem the codes

Head over to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. Then, type a code into the text box and click "Confirm" followed by clicking the "Ok" button. Every successful redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section.